Monty Lewis Reed – December 22, 2016

Monty Lewis Reed, 63, of Uhrichsville, passed away on December 22, 2016, at Aultman Hospital in Canton. Born December 6, 1953 in Dennison, he was a son of the late Ernie Junior and June Marie (Marty) Reed and was also preceded in death by a brother, Mark Reed, and an infant sister, Gloria Reed.

Monty was a 1972 graduate of Claymont High School where he excelled as an athlete, having been the quarterback for the football team and an outstanding baseball player. He then earned an Associate’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Kent State University’s Tuscarawas Branch which prepared him for his 30 year career as an electrical engineer for Timken. Monty was a member of the Uhrichsville Moose and the Uhrichsville and Dennison Eagles. He will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends as a man who, most of all, was considerate, generous and fair.

He is survived his sister, Barbara (Tom) Slator; brother, Kyle (Kimberly) Reed; his loving companion of many years, Lynne Reed-Case, and her sons whom he raised as his own, David and Daniel Busby; nieces and nephews, Cheyenne, Jason and Ryan Reed, and Barbara and David II Watson; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

According to Monty’s wishes, he will be cremated without services and interred beside his parents in Uhrichsville’s Union Cemetery.

