Mosquito Spraying Schedule Set in New Philadelphia

Michaela Madison Reporting:

The New Philadelphia City Health District is set to begin spraying for mosquitos.

Spraying will take place Monday and Tuesday, May 22nd and May 23rd weather permitting.

Areas where spraying will take place include the SW and SE sections of the city and adjacent areas of Goshen Township including Goshen Village, Brightwood and Schoenbrunn areas.

Spraying will begin at dusk.

In the case of rain, high winds or cold temperatures officials note spraying will be postponed.

Also, health department officials suggest those with respiratory problems take the appropriate precautions.

