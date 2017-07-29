Mosquito Spraying Set for Next Week

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 29th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – The New Philadelphia City Health District is announcing the next round of mosquito spraying in the city.

Lee Finley, Director of Environmental Health, reported spraying will take place on Monday, July 31 and Tuesday, August 1 – weather permitting.

Spraying will take place throughout the city as well as in Goshen Township.

Spraying begins at dusk.

Also, Finely noted, in the case of rain, high winds or cold temperatures, spraying will be postponed.

A reminder for those with respiratory problems to take the appropriate precautions.

