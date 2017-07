Mosquito Spraying Takes Place in Strasburg

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 25th) Strasburg, Ohio – The Tuscarawas County Health Department is continuing efforts to spray for mosquitos.

Throughout the week crews will be spraying in the Village of Strasburg, Franklin Township, and Wayne Township.

Spraying begins at dusk or around 8pm.

Anyone with a respirator problem is urged to take precautions.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017