Motel Complaint Leads to Two Arrests

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Newcomerstown, Ohio) Two people are behind bars after police responded to a complaint at a Newcomerstown motel.

Chief Gary Holland says when officers were called to the Village Motel on Canal Street just before 9:00 a.m. on Friday.

“We were only looking for one suspect initially and that involved a female who had active warrants out of Coshocton County. When the officer shows up to initiate the arrest, she runs.”

Holland says 34-year-old Danielle Cognion was arrested at a Newcomerstown gas station on Sunday on a warrant charging her with failing to appear and Obstructing Official Business.

He added that due to evidence collected at that time, she may also face additional charges.

Holland explained the search for Cognion lead investigators back to the motel where they arrested 42-year-old Matthew Darling on charges of trafficking.

According to police reports, officers seized what is believed to be heroin, drug paraphernalia, scales and a large amount of cash.

