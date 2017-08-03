Motorist Urged to Not Run on Low Fuel

Mary Alice Reporting:

(August, 3rd) Ohio – A survey from AAA says don’t run your vehicle on empty since you could damage your vehicle.

Director of Emergency Road Service Field Operations Scott Tennant says about 11% of drivers continue to drive their vehicle after the low fuel warning.

Tennant explains that low fuel levels allow air to be drawn into the pump, allowing sediment at the bottom of the tank to get into the fuel pump. He adds damage repairs can cost around $600 or more.

“I’d recommend never taking it below a quarter tank. At that point, you’ll still have a suitable amount of fuel to keep the fuel pump running at its optimal levels, not suck sediments into it, and never really run the risk of running out.”

Tennant says that if you speed up to get to the gas station it decreases your vehicle efficiency.

He comments to help keep you on full, get the AAA app which locates efficient routes to gas stations near your location.

