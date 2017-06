Motorists Alerted to Railroad Crossing Closure

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dover, Ohio) The Dover Police Department is reminding motorists that the railroad crossing on South Tuscarawas Avenue is closed this week.

Officials say crews will be ripping up the old tracks in order to install new.

This will cause the crossing near the fairgrounds to be closed until Friday, weather permitting.

Officials apologize for the inconvenience but stress that there will be no way through the crossing.

Detours are posted.

