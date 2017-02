Multiple County Bridge Projects Planned for 2017

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Tuscarawas County is gearing up for two bridge replacements this year.

County Engineer, Joe Bachman explained crews will replace the bridge on Pleasant Valley Road/CR 37 in Union Township and on Sandyridge Road/CR 13 in Perry Township.

Each bridge only spans about 20 feet.

Bachman added that each bridge replacement project will cost roughly $100,000 and they’ll be completed sometime later this year.

