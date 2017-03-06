Municipal Court Highlights 2016 Year

Mary Alice Reporting:

The New Philadelphia Municipal Court is releasing their 2016 report.

One noticeable challenge the Court will be facing in upcoming years is the opioid epidemic and crime related to substance abuse.

The Court partnered with several organizations, including the ADAMHS Board and Community Mental Health, to create a treatment program for repeat drug and alcohol offenders. In 2016, 20 individuals participated in the program and 12 successfully completed it.

The Municipal Court experienced an increase in cases, with a total of 14,216 cases handled in 2016 compared with 13,833 cases in 2015.

In the same time span, traffic cases were up almost 3% and criminal cases increased by just over 7%.

In 2016, the New Philadelphia Court received over $157,000 in community service contribution funds or the CILOCS program.

Other highlights include the Court saving the county over $700,000 in jail housing cost by placing offenders under house arrest or in a working program.

