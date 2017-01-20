Murder Victim’s Vehicle Still Missing

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Wayne County, Ohio) Law enforcement are still searching for a truck belonging to a homicide victim in Wayne County.

Sheriff Captain Doug Hunter explained the body of 44-year-old Jeremy Lesh, of Perry Township in Stark County, was discovered on Sunday.

He said the missing vehicle is a white 1996 Chevy S10 with an extended cab. The truck also has a blue cap on the bed and ladder racks.

Anyone with information about the case or truck is urged to contact the Wayne County Sheriff or Perry Township Police Department.

