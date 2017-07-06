MWCD Approves Half Million in Grants

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Dover, Ohio) A local city receives grant funding for water quality project through the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District.

Administrative Service Director Barb Bennett explained the Partnership in Watershed Management (PMW) assists communities, groups, and organization with funding for projects, such as flood reduction and mitigation.

For 2017, the MWCD awarded nine organizations with funding totaling a half million dollars. Bennet noted that the City of Dover received $12,500 for biological and water quality monitoring for the Dover Low Head Dam on the Tuscarawas River.

Dover’s project totals over $18,000.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017