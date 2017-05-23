MWCD Distributes Grants to Area Youth Camps

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District is continuing to support area youth camps.

Development Director, Nick Lautzenheiser explained this is the second annual grant distribution to 13 camps within the MWCD region.

Camps along lakes throughout the area received money including those near Piedmont, Leesville, and Clendening.

Lautzenheiser noted, youth camps play an important role in the area.

“The camps provide thousands of children each year a great opportunity for summer recreation and personal development.”

The money will be used for a variety of things within the camps such as kayaks, entomology classes, and outdoor camping equipment.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017