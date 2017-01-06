MWCD Launches $32 Million in Park Improvements

Michaela Madison Reporting

The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District is moving forward with $550,000 worth of testing across several areas.

Barb Bennett with the agency says the money will fund four geotechnical engineering and construction material testing firms.

“Making sure that we are installing the utilities properly, we’re using the proper materials, we’re testing the concrete. These are things we can’t do in house that we need to contract out.”

She says the biggest focus will be on improving the stay for park campers at the five major parks: Atwood, Tappan, Seneca, Charles Mill and Pleasant Hill.

Crews will update the electrical, water and sanitary sewer systems to accommodate modern camping vehicles. They will also improve playgrounds, restrooms and shower facilities.

The money used to pay for the capital improvements is generated from oil and gas royalties and leases.

