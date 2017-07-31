Mystery Solved Surrounding Human Remains

(July 31) Coshocton County – Questions have been answered after human remains were found in Coshocton County.

Sheriff Tim Rogers says that an arrowhead hunter stumbled across the remains near a field in the area above Mowhawk Dam back on June 21. Coshocton County Coroner Dr. Gwinn confirmed the remains to be human. After an excavation was done to the site, the remains were sent to Licking County for identification.

Dr. Gwinn has announced that the bones are believed to be around 900 years old. There is no way to identify a body that old, and are only of interest for historical purposes.

During the investigation, Coshocton County was also assisted by BCI, the Muskingum Watershed, and the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office.