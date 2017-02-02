Naked Driver Faces Drug Charges

Michaela Madison Reporting
(Massillon, Ohio) An Akron man is facing several charges after a traffic stop just north of Tuscarawas County.
Massillon Police Sgt. Brian Muntean explained that around 2:30 a.m. on January 30th an officer spotted a vehicle driving across marked lanes.
The officer pulled the vehicle over and when he walked up to the car, realized the 23-year-old driver was naked.
Sgt. Muntean said after searching the car, police found meth and other illegal items.
He added that while the stop was somewhat humorous, the driver was a danger to the public.
Luis Velapaz-Valadez now faces several charges including a 5th degree felony.
Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017