Naked Driver Faces Drug Charges

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Massillon, Ohio) An Akron man is facing several charges after a traffic stop just north of Tuscarawas County.

Massillon Police Sgt. Brian Muntean explained that around 2:30 a.m. on January 30th an officer spotted a vehicle driving across marked lanes.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and when he walked up to the car, realized the 23-year-old driver was naked.

Sgt. Muntean said after searching the car, police found meth and other illegal items.

He added that while the stop was somewhat humorous, the driver was a danger to the public.

Luis Velapaz-Valadez now faces several charges including a 5th degree felony.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017