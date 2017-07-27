Naomi Alvina Stroup – July 25, 2017

Naomi Alvina Stroup, 90, of Dover passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at the Inn at Northwood in Dover.

Born in Elgin, Illinois on March 6, 1927 she was the daughter of the late Albert B. and Agnes M. (Bang) Collingbourne. Naomi was a graduate of Elgin Academy in Illinois. She received her bachelor’s degree from DePauw University where she studied vocal music.

Naomi married Herman Ludwig Stroup on August 20, 1949. Herman preceded her in death on October 12, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her son, David Stroup; sister, Petrecia Collingbourne; and her brother, Thomas Collingbourne.

Naomi loved music and was an accomplished and trained operatic soprano. Her children grew up hearing her singing arias and solos from favorite operas and well-known musicals. She enjoyed arts and crafts and crocheting, having designed and patented a collection of decorative bottle covers. She was also an avid doll collector. Above all, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family.

She will be sadly missed by her children: Margaret (Jim) Beck of Denver, CO, Steve (Sallie) Stroup of New Philadelphia, OH, Martha (Dale) Allen of Clovis, CA, Tom (Juliua) Stroup of Port Orchard, WA, Gregory Stroup of Fresno, CA, Michael (Jeisy) Stroup of Victorville, CA, Emily (Steve) Morales of Springboro, OH and Mark (Cynthia) Stroup of Santa Maria, CA; grandchildren: Sarah (Nic) Wondra, Stephanie (Derek Fish) Beck, Aaron (Kim) Stroup, Cevi (Josh) Fernandez, Shari Arnold, Michael Stroup, Candace Stroup, David Stroup, Neal Stroup and Bethanie Stroup, Christopher Stroup, Katie Stroup, Steven Morales and David Morales; three great-grandchildren: Phillip Stroup, Kaitlyn and Jakob Taylor, and twin great grandchildren on the way; four sisters: her twin, Nancy Collingbourne, Mary Collingbourne, Margaret Algozin and Carole Moore; and three brothers: Albert Collingbourne, Richard Collingbourne and Frank Collingbourne.

In honoring Naomi’s wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory in Dover. Inurnment will take place next to Herman at a later date. There will be no public service or calling hours. To sign an online guestbook for Naomi, visit the obituary link on the funeral home’s website at www.tolandherzig.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

