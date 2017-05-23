Naomi Grace Phelps – May 22, 2017

Naomi Grace Phelps, 79, of Newcomerstown, passed away Monday, May 22, 2017 in the Hospice House at New Philadelphia.

A daughter of the late Rubye (Reed) Phelps, Naomi was born May 31, 1937 in Monticello, Arkansas.

Naomi enjoyed bus trips and going to see plays and shows. She was a very social person and loved having conversations with her family and friends. She was member of the Victory Assembly of God and worked for McDonalds for over 25 years.

She is survived by her children, Sherry Cox, Michael Phelps and Karla (Jeff) Smith; grandchildren, Anika Tufford, William Cox, Nicole Montgomery, Renee Onesti, Andrew Rankin, Perry Phelps, David Phelps, Johnny Phelps, Scott Smith, Aaron Smith, Darrick Smith, and Adam Smith; and her great-grandchildren, Marc, Sylas and Jauslyne Tufford, Evrit and Lillian Cox, Mila Rose Montgomery, Michael Gene Rankin, Jordan, Peyton, Gianna, Kylie, Lexie and Dominick Phelps, and Parker, Zakery, Owen, Gavin and Julia Smith. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Perry Phelps, whom she married July 15, 1957; her son, Kevin Phelps and her grandson, Dustin Phelps.

In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no public calling hours or services and the cremation care will be handled through the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Naomi’s memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

116 Second Street NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Geib Funeral Service

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622

Geib Pet Crematory

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622