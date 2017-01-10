National Cops Appreciation Day

Mary Alice Reporting:

Monday marked a day to recognize law enforcement nationwide.

The National Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) encourages communities to show support for officers through a number of ways, including shinning a blue light from your home, send a card to your local law enforcement, or share support through social media.

Each day, police officers can face difficult situations, and every year on January 9th is a day to show appreciation for their service.

COPS says that when you see a police officer, thank an officer.

