NBC Sunday Night Football Display Unveiled at HOF

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Coverage Presented by The Parkway Auto Superstore in Dover

WTUZ BIG Z Sports Reporting

A new interactive exhibit gallery opened Friday afternoon at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton to honor the contribution that NBC Sunday Night Football has made to the National Football League. NBC’s SNF coverage recently recorded its record sixth consecutive TV seasons as prime-time television’s #1 show. HOF President David Baker ushered in the on-air team of Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya. Michelle spoke with BIG Z Sports regarding the new improvements to the Pro Football HOF.

She also stated what was her favorite NBC Sunday night Football moment.

The three posed for pictures and cut the ribbon, which officially opened the new exhibit to visitors.

(HOF President David Baker withAl Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya)

(Carrie Underwood display a part of the NBC SNF exhibit)

