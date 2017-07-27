Nearly $300,000 Distributed in Workplace Safety Grants

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 27th) Ohio – Two area counties are among a dozen to receive nearly $300,000 in workplace safety grants.

This week the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation distributed $295,000 in grants to help companies purchase equipment designed to reduce or eliminate workplace injuries and illness.

Guernsey and Wayne Counties are among those to receive grants.

BWC Administrator and CEO, Sarah Morrison explains “These safety-conscious employers recognize their most valuable asset is their workforce.”

The Safety Intervention Grant program matches an employer’s investment 3 to 1 up to a maximum of $40,000.

For a list of recipients by county visit www.ohiobwcsafetygrant.wordpress.com.

