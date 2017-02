New Business Opens in New Phila

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The city of New Philadelphia is welcoming another business.

Scott Robinson, President of the Tuscarawas County Chamber of Commerce, says this is great news for local and surrounding communities.

The Sumo Hibachi Restaurant will be located in the former Cici’s building near Lowe’s.

The ribbon cutting will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017