New Chipotle Means Positive Things for City

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 31st) New Philadelphia, Ohio – A new business represents good things in New Philadelphia.

Chipotle held its grand opening in the plaza on Bluebell Drive Saturday morning, and Mayor Joel Day explained it’s always a good thing when new businesses want to come to the city.

“Part of the work that we are doing is to create New Philadelphia more as a destination so you can come here, stay here, and dine. We have a wide assortment of restaurants and we seem to be adding every year to that.”

During the grand opening, Alexis Mann of Mineral City explained she’s excited to have one of her favorite locations nearby.

“And the fact that this is a nice new little plaza and everything is new and the stores are new, it just looks good. It’s a nice addition.”

Chipotle joins Starbucks, which recently opened in the plaza. Construction on the new Smoke the Burge Joint continues in the same location. No opening date has been announced.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017