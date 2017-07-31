New Dennison Officer Begins Shift on Tuesday

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 28) Dennison, Ohio – An Officer and his K9 partner are set to go to work in August after months of training.

Dennison Patrolman Drew Keller and K9 Bronco are finishing up months of training before officially going to work, and Officer Keller adds that he still has to attend training.

“We have to go to a certain amount of training hours every month. I’m still going to do another week of class and after that it will be every other week, one day a week.”

Keller adds that it will be an exciting first day of official duty on August 1st.

“It’s great. It’s like going to work with your best friend. I wouldn’t imagine doing anything else.”

The Dennison Police Department plans to continue holding fundraisers to help purchase any kennel materials, vet care, and other items for K9 Bronco.

