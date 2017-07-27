New EMA Director Plans for Future Programs

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 27th) Tuscarawas County, Ohio – The Tuscarawas County Emergency Management Agency is officially under a new director.

Alex McCarthy, from Canton, explained he received his undergraduate degree in Atmospheric Science Meteorology from Ohio State University and did internships at two EMA facilities.

McCarthy added that during those internships he wanted to have a career in Emergency Management.

“Especially all the interactions I have with various agencies and stake-holders around the county. There’s a lot of opportunity for interaction with the public, and I’ve found that to be very enjoyable.”

He noted his background in weather and forecasting is very applicable to Tuscarawas County as the agency looks at the area’s top disasters.

“Many of those top threats involve weather phenomena. For instance, flooding, severe weather, high winds, winter weather, even dam failure which is infrastructure based is really a result of an abundance of precipitation.

McCarthy takes over for former director Patty Levengood

