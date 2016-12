New Hall of Fame Game Day

Michaela Madison Reporting

No more Sunday football, at least not when it comes to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in 2017.

The 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game will be played on a Thursday for the first time ever in Canton.

Pete Fierle with the Hall says they believe the day change will add to the Hall of Fame Enshrinement weekend celebration.

The game will be played on the Thursday, August 3rd.

