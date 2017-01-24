New Law Gives Allows Taxpayers to Plan

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) A law enacted in 2015 is giving taxpayers more ability to plan.

Pam Plotts, Office Manager with H & R Block in New Philadelphia says the law, Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act, creates a two-year planning window.

She said the law extended or made permanent several credits and deductions.

A few examples include the extension of mortgage insurance premiums and now permanent deductions such as the American opportunity credit, child tax credit reduction and the educator expense deduction up to $250.

Plotts added that the PATH Act allows for tax officials to have an idea as to what they can build on vs. being completely in the dark regarding the upcoming year.

