New License Plate Available

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) New cardinal license plate marks Ohio BMV anniversary.

With the Ohio Department of Wildlife Jamey Emmeret explains the original cardinal license plate was released in 1997, by Ohio wildlife artist John Ruthven.

For the 20th anniversary of the plate, Ruthven, now 92, redesigned the image.

Cost for the plate is $25, and $15 of the sale supports Ohio’s Wildlife Diversity. Since its first release over $13 million has been generated for Wildlife Diversity.

Specialties plates can be order online at www.oplates.com.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017