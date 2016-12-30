New Phila 2017 Budget Approved

Mary Alice Reporting:

Instead of a temporary budget, New Philadelphia council passed a permanent 2017 budget.

Finance Chair Darrin Lautenschleger explains overall the city has a balanced budget, with a total amount around $27 million.

Lautenschleger states this year the budget process was different this year, including questioning any department heads regarding funding requests.

Lautenschleger comments there are a number of bigger projects coming in 2017, such as several thousand dollars for city paving and a number of department improvement projects.

Council’s goal was to have the budget in place before years end.

