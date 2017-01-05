New Phila Ambulance Rate Evaluated

Mary Alice Reporting:

Rates are being considered for fire rescue ambulance services.

Ambulance rates for the City of New Philadelphia must be assessed each year, per an ordinance.

Fire Chief Jim Parrish explained the ambulance rescue rates are constantly evaluated and have not been raised since 2014.

He said cost is always increasing for labor, supplies, and equipment.

Parrish added the fire department will respond to over 2,700 calls annually and about 2,000 will be ambulance calls.

The New Philadelphia fire department operates two ambulances, and once they move to the new station a third ambulance will be in-service.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017