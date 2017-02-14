New Phila Ambulance Rates to Increase

Mary Alice Reporting:

With a 3-2 vote, New Philadelphia council passed a rate increase for ambulance services.

Salary Chair John Zucal explained that he approved the increase because the city could not afford the rate to remain the same, since they need to be competitive with surrounding rates, maximize insurance coverage, and be fair to citizens.

Council members Aimee May and Cheryl Ramos voted no for the proposed increases.

Ramos defended her decision by explaining that it was due to concern over the amount of the increase and whether residence could afford it, even with a payment plan.

According to a 2016 study, groups billed for ambulance services include Medicare at 22%, Private Pay at 23%, and Insurance at 51%.

Level of Service Current Rate Proposed Rate Advanced Life Support – 1 $605 $823 Advanced Life Support – 2 $670 $870 Basic Life Support $436 $650 ALS – Non Transport $185 $185 Paramedic Assist $185 $185

