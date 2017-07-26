New Phila Announces Planned Outages

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 26th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Two days of planned power outages is mapped out for the City of New Philadelphia.

City Service Director Ron McAbier says AEP is working on a transmission project to replace about 40 poles and install new lines.

The power outages will take place on Wednesday, August 2nd and Thursday, August 3rd from 6pm until 8:30pm.

Areas that will be affected include College Avenue NW, Tuscarawas Avenue NW, and Mill Avenue at Gradall.

The project started in early June and is about 50% complete.

