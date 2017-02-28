New Phila Council Opposes Governor’s Budget

Mary Alice Reporting:

Administration and council members stood together opposing the budget presented by Ohio Governor John Kasich.

New Philadelphia Finance Chair Darrin Lautenschleger explains the budget calls for the state to collect additional money from municipalities, instead of returning those funds back for general operating expenses. He adds there would not be a state income tax if local government had not agreed to support the tax implemented in 1972.

Lautenschleger says they will be talking with Representative Al Landis and Senator Jay Hottinger about the city’s concerns.

“I think there is no greater fight that we have to have as a city right now, than the Governor’s apparent aim to come after local governments and take a dollar any way they can get that”

The budget still has to go through the Ohio House and Senate for review.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017