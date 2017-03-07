New Phila Discusses Property Annexation

Mary Alice Reporting:

Administrators are considering possible advantages of annexing around 30 parcels of Township land.

New Philadelphia Mayor Joel Day explained that they talked with County Commissioners about Township land the city owns.

Day said currently the corporation limit map is very spotted and the goal is to create a more consistent city boundary map for possible growth.

“What it does is gives us the ability to have continuance land with the Township land that surrounds New Philadelphia, and you need that in order to create further annexation possibilities.”

They are discussing tracts of land in Goshen and York Townships in the areas of Evergreen and East Avenue cemeteries and the airport.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017