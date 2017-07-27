New Phila Hosts 63rd Annual Sidewalk Sale

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 27th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Today begins a three-day sale event in downtown New Philadelphia.

Business and Community Association Director Julie Levengood-Stephon explained this weekend is the 63rd Annual Downtown Sidewalk Sales.

“I would encourage everyone to come out, shop local. For every 100 hundred dollars that you spend, 45 of that goes back into your local economy.”

The sidewalk sales if from Thursday through Saturday, July, 29th from 8am until 3pm.

