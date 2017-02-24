New Phila Man Faces Fraud Charges

Mary Alice Reporting:

A man has been indicted on 31 felony charges in a local energy drink scheme.

New Philadelphia Detective Captain Shawn Nelson explained they received a scam complaint in 2014 from a city resident, who explained she invested money with 50-year-old Keith Elsesser, of New Philadelphia.

Another local resident filed a complaint with the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, and the loss to both victims is around $90,000. Other victims have been identified by police, but they did not want to file a formal complaint.

Captain Nelson said Elsesser is accused of convincing the individuals to invest in an energy drink, labeled Playboy Energy Drink, from a company based in Utah.

Law Enforcement obtained a search warrant in July 2016 for Elsesser’s home. Captain Nelson explained that electronic and paper evidence was collected and sent to BCI. The investigation had been ongoing for two years.

A Prosecutor with the Ohio Attorney General’s office will handle the case. Elsesser has been indicted on 29 counts of unlawful security practices and two counts of grand theft.

Elsesser has previously been convicted of a similar scam in North Carolina.

