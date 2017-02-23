New Phila Man Faces Fraud Charges

Mary Alice Reporting:

A local man has been indicted on 31 felony charges relating to false sales and theft.

New Philadelphia Detective Captain Shawn Nelson explains they received a scam complaint in 2014 from a city resident, who explained she invested money with 50-year-old Keith Elsesser, of New Philadelphia.

Another local resident filed a complaint with the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, and the loss to both victims is around $90,000. Other victims have been identified by police, but they did not want to file a formal complaint.

Captain Nelson says Elsesser convinced these individuals to invest in an energy drink, which at the time was labeled Playboy Energy Drink.

Law Enforcement obtained a search warrant in July 2016 for Elsesser’s home. Captain Nelson comments electronic and paper evidence was collected and sent to BCI, causing the investigation to be on-going for 2 years.

A Prosecutor with the Ohio Attorney General’s office will be handling the case. Elsesser has been indicted on 29 counts of unlawful security practices and two counts of grand theft. A hearing is expected with Judge Thomakos in March.

Elsesser has previously been convicted of a similar scam in North Carolina.

