New Phila Water, Sewer Rates Increase

Mary Alice Reporting:

Residents inside and outside New Philadelphia city limits will see an increase for their water and sewer.

Service Director Ron McAbier explains the water rates have not been adjusted since 2009 and sewer since 2012.

Those who live in city limits, which is around 52% of consumers, will see a raise of $2.70 per month.

He adds if the city maintains an increase every 2 or 3 years the rate increase should not be as high, unless something major happens.

The rate became effective January 1st but will be reflected on February’s bill.

