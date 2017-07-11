New Philadelphia Police Recognized in Drug Dealer Arrest

Michaela Madison Reporting:

(July, 11) New Philadelphia, Ohio – The Mayor of New Philadelphia recognizes the police department’s TAC team for its work in apprehending a drug dealer.

Mayor Joel Day took a moment to commend the work of detectives Chaz Willet and Shawn Nelson and the other members of the team during the City Council meeting on Monday night.

He described an incident in which the New Philadelphia TAC team found enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for 244 Minnich Avenue NW last Thursday.

When officers arrived, the suspected drug dealer was not home, but he was arrested the next morning when he returned.

Mayor Day noted the team effort to keep the city safe, “Myself, Chief Goodwin and all members of the New Philadelphia Police Department are putting drug dealers in this town on notice, that you are not welcome here. We will find you and we will bring you to justice.”

Day says the hard work of the city, Police Chief Michael Goodwin and all members of the police department are making it known that drug dealers are not welcome.

He adds city residents battling drug addiction are encouraged to reach out for help.

