New Philadelphia Police Locate Elderly Man

Michaela Madison Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Police confirm an elderly man is found after a missing person report.

Captain Paul Rossi said the man was reported missing just after 2:00 Monday morning.

The report was made by Amberwood Manor. Richard Orr, who’s in his 70’s, goes by the name Jack.

Captain Rossi noted Orr does not suffer from dementia but is believed to be overly paranoid at times.

