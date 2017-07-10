New Principal Hired at Buckeye

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Beginning in the 2017-2018 school year, Buckeye Career Center hires new principal.

Matt Fockler began the position in July and he says it’s a different environment compared with other schools.

“Buckeye offers a very tangible product to students. It’s not the traditional setting. The academics is very important but those labs, those are important to those students. It’ just really piques their interest, motivates them.”

Fockler previously served as Assistant Principal and Principal at Dover Middle School and was the Principal at Newcomerstown High School.

Students and parents will have the opportunity to meet Fockler at Tuscora Park during Buckeye’s Night at the Park on Wednesday, July 12th.

Fockler takes over the position from Jay Davis with a three-year contract.

