New Use Discussed for Old Fire Station

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 12) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Instead of tearing down the old fire station, the City of New Philadelphia is discussing ways to utilize the space.

Mayor Joel Day confirmed the early stages of a possible lease agreement are in the works with Buckeye Career Center for the EMS and fire training classes.

“Buckeye’s interested in lease one bay. Officials with Diversified Engineering have assured us that the building will remain structurally sound, and it’s my intention to allow the police department to use the other bay for its purposes.”

Buckeye Superintendent Bob Alsept explained that between the different levels of the course around 500 students will go through the class per year.

Alspet added that the high bay doors are a specific interest to the school so students can pull an ambulance in for training on loading and unloading.

Discussions surrounding a potential lease agreement between Buckeye and New Philadelphia are expected to continue over the next few weeks.

City council will have to approve any agreement that could be reached within the next few weeks.

