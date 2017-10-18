Newcomerstown Murder Suspects Plead Not Guilty

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Wednesday, October 18th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Three men accused in the Newcomerstown shooting death of a 19-year-old are pleading not guilty.

Tuscarawas County Prosecutor Ryan Styer says Arnoldo Orduno, 19, of Dillonvale, 20-year-old Jordan Robinson, of Bloomingdale, and 22-year-old Kyle Boyd, of Mingo Junction, appeared Wednesday before Judge Edward O’Farrell for arraignment.

“With their privately retained attorney’s and Judge O’Farrell essentially made sure that they were served with the indictments and understood what the charges were, and their lawyers on their behalf entered pleas of not guilty in each of their three cases.”

All three are currently in the Tuscarawas County Jail; however, Styer says the bail established by the Southern District Court was vacated and a bail hearing is set for Friday.

“The job of our office, the prosecution, to put on evidence and show Judge O’Farrell that there is clear and convincing evidence that they are in fact guilty, that they are a danger to the community.”

Charges for Orduno and Robinson include aggravated murder and murder, and Boyd is charged with involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy in connection with the September death of 19-year-old Luke Cabbage, of New Philadelphia.

