Newcomerstown Officer Receives Indictment

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Grand Jury returns an indictment against former Newcomerstown Officer for an April incident.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Deputies served Bryan Eubanks with the six-count indictment on Wednesday, July 5th without incident. The six counts include forgery, inducing panic, making false alarms, tampering with evidence, and workers compensation fraud.

The indictment stems from an April 11th incident when Eubanks claimed that he was shot by a passenger during a traffic stop. About a week later, Detectives determined that the report was false and that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

A special prosecutor with the Ohio Attorney General Office has been appointed to the case.

