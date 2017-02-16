Newcomerstown PD Uses Social Media to Solve Outstanding Warrants

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Newcomerstown, Ohio) The Newcomerstown Police Department is utilizing social media in hopes of solving several outstanding warrants.

Details regarding why the warrants were issued were not included in the post to Facebook, but pictures of those with the outstanding warrants were included.

Officials say in the post that the warrant album was created in 2011 and the photos have been updated as new warrants were issued and others are taken care of.

The warrants listed on the department’s Facebook page are also found on the Southern District Court’s website.

Officials add those featured in the post can go to the Southern District Court in Uhrichsville to take care of their warrant.

