Newcomerstown Police Issue BOLO for Vehicle

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 14th) Newcomerstown, Ohio – The public is being asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle.

Newcomerstown Police Chief Gary Holland has confirmed the department received a report from a village resident claiming the unauthorized use of a 2006 blue Hyundai Elantra with Ohio license plate DUU4130.

Chief Holland explained 51-year-old Jerry Tobias was the last person known to be driving the vehicle. He’s described as a 5’11 man with brown hair and is believed to be the complainant’s boyfriend.

Tobias reportedly could be in the Lebanon/Reading PA area or in the Titusville, FL area. Anyone with information is asked to call the department.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017