Newcomerstown Welcomes New Staff Members

Michaela Madison Reporting

(August 18th) Newcomerstown, Ohio – Students and families will notice a few new faces this year within the Newcomerstown Exempted Village School district.

Superintendent Jeff Staggs says there will be four new staff members and two new principals in the district.

“At the high school we have Josh Branch who is replacing Matt Fockler as high school principal and at the East school we have Brian Collins who is replacing Tim Sherman as principal.”

Staggs added there will be new programs implemented at West school thanks to the 21st Century Grant received from the Ohio Department of Education.

“The end of the first semester depending on when they start giving that money to the school district. So, we’re still in the planning phases. We want to be sure we do that correctly and do what’s best for kids.”

Newcomerstown students head back to class on August 23rd.

