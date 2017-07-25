Nighttime Work to Restrict I-77 Next Week

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 25th) Strasburg, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation is reminding motorists of a highway lane restriction next week.

Becky Giauque with ODOT explained the restriction will take place July 31st between Strasburg and Bolivar.

Crews will be out making repairs to permanent traffic counters, or sensors, in the pavement.

Giauque noted traffic will be maintained as work is expected to take place in one lane at a time – both north and southbound, starting at 6:00 p.m.

The project should wrap up by Tuesday morning, August 1st.

