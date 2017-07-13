Nine Juveniles Accused of Rash of Car Break-Ins

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 13th) Gnadenhutten, Ohio – Nine teenagers could face juvenile charges after a rash of car break-ins in the Village of Tuscarawas and Gnadenhutten.

Gnadenhutten Police Chief David Birker confirmed the road to finding those responsible began with a call Wednesday morning.

He received a call around 4:30 a.m. from a parent stating two of his children were not in the home.

“They were out all night. Approximately from 12:30 on.” He explained the call was a hunch, “We’ve been hitting pretty hard over the last month with the same type of individuals that are just going through cars that are unlocked and taking change, and cell phones and charges.”

Between 10 and 20 car break-ins have been reported in the area over the last month.

Birker said from there he was able to put two and two together. Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted in the apprehension of nine boys in grades six through nine.

A report for potential charges has been sent to the juvenile prosecutor’s office.

