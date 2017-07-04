Nothing Found Following Report of Body in River

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Despite a call reporting a body in the Tuscarawas River, authorities say they’ve found nothing.



The 911 call was made just before 4:00 on Monday afternoon.

According to police logs, a man reported he saw a body floating in the river after he stopped his vehicle along 416 near Frys Valley.

Several fire departments responded to the scene along with the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials searched the water and the river beds from the area of the reported sighting to Port Washington, but note nothing was found.

