No CDBG Dollars Distributed in 2018

Michaela Madison Reporting:

(July, 11) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Additional CDBG funding will not be distributed next year.

Community and Economic Development Director, Scott Reynolds, announced that the money received this year will span throughout 2018 as well.

“This is a federally funded program administered by the state. The County is eligible for $331,000 of program years 2017 and 2018 community development allocation funding.”

The $331,000 received this year is an increase compared to the roughly $200,000 received in 2016.

Reynolds explained the state recently changed the program from an annual distribution of funds to a biannual distribution of funds.

Warwick, Clay Salem and Auburn Townships will receive a portion of those funds for sidewalk and road repairs.

Officials encourage townships to continue to plan for projects so they can apply for funding in 2019.

